Four Cattle Herders Stranded In River Mahanadi Rescued Near Banki

Banki: Four cattle herders, who were stranded following a sudden rise in the water level in Mahanadi River in Banki area, have been rescued by Fire Services personnel. However, 12 cattle are feared to be swept away in the strong currents.

Four youths, including one Malay Ranjan Rout of Sahanga Gopalpur area under Banki Police Station limits, had taken the cattle herd for grazing near the river this morning. However, when they returned in the afternoon to fetch the herd back, all got stranded in a sand dune due to sudden rise in the water level in Mahanadi river.

Some locals spotted them and immediately intimated the Banki Fire Service department. Soon the fire brigade personnel arrived and managed to rescue the stranded youths in a boat.

Eyewitnesses said that some cattle somehow managed to swim ashore but a few others were swept away is the strong currents.