Four Cattle Charred To Death In LPG Cylinder Blast In Puri

Puri: At least four cattle were charred to death in a gas cylinder blast at Katakana village under Astaranga block in Puri district late last night.

As per reports, the incident took place late at night when suddenly a gas cylinder exploded at the house of one Sarat Pradhan. Consequently, four cattle were charred to death while properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

On being informed, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the exact cause behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.