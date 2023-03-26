Four Buffaloes Eaten By Tiger In Keonjhar Forest!

Keonjhar: Panic gripped the people residing near Atei reserve forest in Keonjhar district after four buffaloes were eaten by a tiger in the forest.

Four buffaloes were killed and eaten by the big cat in the Ghatgaon forest range area in the district, local ranger said.

According to reports, some buffaloes from a village near the Atei reserve forest were in the forest on Friday night. Four of the buffalo herds were reportedly killed by the tiger. The locals informed the forest department on saturday morning following which forest officials reached the spot and launched investigation.

They also alerted the local residents against venturing into the forest alone.

Track cameras revealed that there was a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) in the Atei reserve forest a few days ago. Later, the forest department imposed restrictions on movement on four roads connecting to the forest.

A special squad led by the ACF was formed to monitor the movement of the tiger. However, the forest officials are investigating whether a tiger killed the buffalo or leopard.