Four bogies of goods train derail near Paradip

Paradip: At least four bogies of a goods train derailed near PPL gate near Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district while entering company premises for collection of gypsum.

However, no casualty was reported due to the accident.

On being informed, senior officials arrived at the spot.

An investigation will be done to ascertain the cause of the derailment, said an official.