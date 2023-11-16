Four Bio-CNG Plants To Come Up At STPs In Bhubaneswar Soon

Bhubaneswar: The parts of the state capital Bhubaneswar are suffering from the stench emanating from the garbage piles with no respite during the evening hours. After much displeasure from the people over the smell of garbage, the state Housing and Urban Development Department and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have taken steps to address the issue.

The BMC had prepared a plan to make a 50-tonne bio-CNG plant operational at 4 locations in Bhubaneswar and issued a notification on the 15th of November inviting a tender. The BMC has invited applications from interested firms for the design, construction, costing and operation of the plant in four different packages for 20 years in PPP mode.

The average cost for each plant has been fixed by the BMC at Rs 2530.59 lakh. With the help of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a site has been earmarked for the bio-CNG plant at STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) outside the city. BMC is aiming to expand its capacity in the near future. An additional 2 to 2.5 acres of land has been earmarked for the plant.

The plant will process only wet waste and convert it into CNG. The concerned management company will pay the royalty to BMC as part of the contract. The BMC will have a condition to complete its construction and installation process within 9 to 12 months of the contract, Additional Commissioner-II Shubhendu Sahu said.

These plants will be commissioned at 4 STPs namely Rokat, Meherpalli, Kochilaput and Basuaghai. Each plant will process 50 tonnes of wet waste per day, producing 1 tonne of CNG. Additional Commissioner Mr. Sahu said that BMC will give the responsibility of managing the plant to the company that is aware of the bio-CNG plant and is working in this field.

Notably, BMC will go one step further globally in sanitation by generating ‘waste to power’ which will also take it to the top globally in the cleanliness survey. BMC aims to perform very well globally in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2024.

BMC Mayor Reviews Status At TTS; Target set to process 3,000 tonnes of waste per day

Bhubaneswar: After several complaints from the people in Bhubaneswar over the garbage stench issue, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das visited the TTS (Temporary Transit Station) and reviewed the situation. She discussed with the senior officials how much waste is piled up in the TTS and how to speed up its processing.

After the start of waste processing with Terex machines and trammels, more than 14 tons of waste is being processed per day. In the next 8 to 10 days, BMC will bring another machine and increase the waste processing capacity at TTS. By the end of November, TTS will process 3 thousand tons of waste per day.

The BMC Mayor has repeatedly expressed concern over the stench emanating from piles of garbage at TTS and has directed the officials to increase the use of bio-chemicals.

BMC Additional Commissioner-II Shubhendu Sahu, Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupkar, corporators and BMC officers were present on the occasion. The Mayor said that it would take at least 2 to 3 months for the TTS problem to be resolved.

The BMC is now under fire for the excessive garbage dumping at the TTS with protests by local residents and the district BJP. On the 14th Nov, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange also went to the TTS to check the stock and processing status of the waste. The BMC is hopeful of further growth as waste processing continues to ramp up.

Daruthenga to see development soon

Bhubaneswar: All the services available to residents in the BMC area with various development works will be provided to the people of Daruthenga. As per BMC’s assurance, garbage dumping has been stopped at Daruthenga while the project is underway. According to the agreement between the villagers and BMC, the civic body will build drains in the village. Roads, parks and sewerage services will be provided along with other developmental works.

While the project is being prepared, the cost will be estimated soon. A review meeting will be held at the BMC office on Friday.

According to information, BMC promised the local residents that they would take steps towards the development of the area due to the accumulation of waste in the Daruthenga area. The project work will be taken up as per the proposal. Garbage dumped in the Daruthenga dumping yard will no longer be dumped there.

From 17th May, BMC has stopped dumping of waste in Daruthenga. As there is no drain there, construction of new drains, drainage, roads and other development works of Panchayat will be done. While the list of projects will be finalized, the meeting will be held on Friday.

No more garbage dumping in city wards

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will no longer have garbage piled up in any wards of the state capital. The BMC has issued orders to collect more waste at existing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs).

As per the decision, the cleaners and sweepers will give collected garbage separately to the vehicles. Garbage must be removed from all wards by 10:00 a.m. If any garbage is found after 9:00 p.m., action will be taken against the cleaning company of the concerned ward, BMC Additional Commissioner Shubhendu Sahu said on Thursday.

Garbage will not be piled anywhere in the 67 wards of BMC. All garbage will go to the waste processing centre before 9 am. Earlier, the garbage of a ward was collected and dumped at one place i.e. GVB point. From there, garbage trucks used to pick up till the processing point. Many people took this opportunity to throw garbage in this dump making the environment hazardous.

With an aim to improve sanitation practices and make Bhubaneswar a garbage-free city, BMC has taken these steps. Where the waste is being piled up by BMC in the morning, many others especially hoteliers and the public are also seen dumping the waste.

Similarly, there is continuous movement of cattle and bullocks in the GVP area. As a result, accidents are also happening in that place at various times. Because of this, the environment is polluted and smelly due to the accumulation of garbage in one place. In view of this, BMC has taken a decision to collect garbage. BMC has instructed the sanitation workers to strictly follow this rule.

