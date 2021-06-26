Four Arrested In Malkangiri For Impersonating As Doctors

Malkangiri: Four persons have been arrested for carrying out medical practices without an MBBS degree or the required license at Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bipin Chandra Nayak Behera, Biswadev Sarkar, Sufal Biswas, Palas Roy.

According to police, The four accused were visiting villages under Chitrakonda block and allegedly treating people endangering their lives.

On being informed by locals, the police intensified the raid at several villages in Chitrakonda block and arrested four fake doctors from there.

Police said that three accused among four are residents of West Bengal and they were treating people at their clinics or weekly village haats in the area since a couple of months ago. Also, they pay door-to-door visits to treat villagers.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that there are primary health centres at Papalura, Janabai, and Jodamba which are but villagers in the Swabhiman area have been relying on fake doctors to get medical advice.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Chitrakonda Police Station and a large quantity of medicines has been seized from the possession of the four fake doctors.