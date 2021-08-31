Four Arrested For Kidnapping Man In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have apprehended four persons for allegedly kidnapping a man in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Aryabahtt Tripathi, Sushant Kumar Panda Ranendra Mishra, and Jaydev Behera of Bhadrak district.

As per reports, some miscreants kidnapped one Ashish Kumar Majhi from the Bharatpur Chakk on Sunday. Later, the accused asked for the ransom money from his family and threatened them to kill him.

With no option left, Majhi’s family member lodged a complaint at the Bharatpur police station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused from Bhadrak and forwarded them to court.