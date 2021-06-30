Four Army Jawans Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Sikkim

Siliguri: Four Army personnel were reportedly killed while two others critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Wednesday near Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim.

All deceased and injured jawans belong to the Kumaon Regiment.

According to reports, an army truck fell into a 600 feet deep gorge around 10 kms from Sikkim’s capital of Gangtok, killing four jawans and causing serious injuries to two others on Wednesday morning.

The truck was headed to Gangtok with six jawans and is believed to have skidded off Jawaharlal Nehru Road due to bad weather conditions, reports said.

Meanwhile, the two injured personnel were admitted to an Army hospital in Gangtok later shifted to a medical establishment in West Bengal’s Siliguri, reports added.