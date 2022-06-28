Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch lineup was launched in India. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches functions a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and coronary heart fee sensor. The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid wearables supply Amazon Alexa help and have customisable watch faces with interchangeable bands.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid price in India, availability

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range costs Rs. 17,633 for the leather and silicone strap variants in India. The bracelet style variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,173. The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Fossil’s official website and retail stores starting today. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine is available in Black, Silver or Smoke colour options, while the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Stella, is available in Black, Rose Gold and Silver colour options.

Both are available in a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap options. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine can be purchased in a brushed strap option as well. Additionally, they are available with multiple 24mm and 18mm interchangeable strap and bracelets options respectively.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid specs

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches have a round dial they usually are available in 45mm and 40.5mm dial sizes. They provide 16MB of onboard storage and sport three side-mounted buttons for navigation.

The new vary comes with built-in Amazon Alexa that may be accessed through a devoted microphone for hands-free help. The wearable will show Alexa’s response on the display screen. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid provides blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and coronary heart fee monitoring together with an accelerometer. The new fashions are powered by the Fossil Q Intel Atom processors, a substantial downgrade from the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor.

The new lineup comes with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and affords alerts for the calendar, social media, textual content, e-mail and alarm amongst others. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid vary is 3 ATM waterproof as nicely.