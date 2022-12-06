Fortnite Chapter 4 Goes Official: Read Details Here

New Delhi: Fortnite chapter 4 is now official, which also introduced a new island with a castle named citadel that contains a point of interest called the Ageless. Fortnite gets a major overhaul with new weapons, costumes, vehicles, and islands to keep the players engaged with new content.

Fornite finally has dirtbikes called “Trail Thrasher” that can be used to perform tricks and you can even attack an enemy with a weapon when you are riding one.

Fornite Chapter 4 also has new provisions such as slap berries that not only improve health but also offer short-term unlimited Energy regen. Similarly, there is also slap juice that recovers health and delivers longer temporary Energy regen.

Additionally, it also introduced a lot of new weapons like an ex-calibre rifle, thunder shotgun, maven auto shotgun, red-eye assault rifle, twin mag smg, and tactical pistol.

Fortnite is available for Windows, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices for free with in-app purchases. Users who already have the Fortnite game installed on their device have to update it to get the latest features of Fortnite chapter 4.