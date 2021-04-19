Fortnight long lockdown in Rajasthan to keep coronavirus at bay

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has announced fresh restrictions, including the closure of offices and markets for 15 days from Monday to contain coronavirus.

It is called as “Jan Anushahan Pakhwada” (public discipline fortnight). The fresh lockdown-like restrictions will remain in force in the state for a fortnight from 5 am today till 5 am on May 3.

Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said shops and offices providing essential services will remain open during the 15-day period.

The State Home Ministry order said no restrictions will be imposed on the movement of government officials, police, Home Guards, fire services officials, public transport staff, civic officials, electricians, sanitation workers, healthcare workers and medics travelling with identity cards.

Grocery shops and stalls selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and milk will be allowed to remain open till 5 pm.

However, the sale of fruits and vegetables on handcarts, cycle-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and mobile vans will be allowed till 7 pm. Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.

The government has made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those visiting the state. The report should be issued 72 hours prior to the travel.

The Rajasthan government had earlier imposed a night curfew in the state from April 16 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. All educational and coaching institutes are closed till April 30.