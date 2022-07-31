Formula One: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.

His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen’s lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its mid-season break.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.

