Formula 1 terminates contract with Russian Grand Prix over Ukraine Invasion

Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix and will no longer race in Russia, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2022 racing event, scheduled for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been canceled last week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement confirming the development, F1 said, “Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future”.

Formula One became the latest sport governing body following, FIFA, UEFA, IOC among the others to take strict measures against Russia.

Also Read: Formula 1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix 2022 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Earlier in the day, The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had announced its decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in the 2022 Bejing Paralympic Winter Games.