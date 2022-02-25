Formula 1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix 2022 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Formula 1 has announced that it has cancelled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released late on Friday night, the F1 said it was “watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock” and held extensive discussions before cancelling the event.

“The FIA F1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together… We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the statement read.

“On Thursday [Friday AEDT] evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

The Russian Grand Prix was due to be held in Sochi on September 25.

The move comes after reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and former champion Sebastian Vettel said on Friday it would be wrong for the Russian Grand Prix to go ahead.