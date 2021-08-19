Former Youth Congress President Sangram Jena Passes Away At 43

Bhubaneswar: The Former Youth Congress President and son of ex-minister Jayadev Jena, Sangram Jena, passed away on Thursday.

As per reports, Sangram was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after getting infected with Covid where he breathed his last.

Notably, Sangram had been elected as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) by defeating Biswabhusan Das in the year 2011. Sangram was vice-president and general secretary of OPYC when Rohit Pujari and Ranjib Biswal were State presidents respectively. He was also active in politics during his student days also.