Former W&CD Minister Anjali Behera Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Anjali Behera, joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state Vice-President Sameer Mohanty.

Few other leaders of the ruling party also joined the saffron party.

Behera had won the Hindol segment thrice on BJD ticket from 2000 to 2014. In 2014 elections, party Supremo Naveen Patnaik nominated Seemarani Nayak for the seat denying the ticket to Anjali Behera.