Former Ward Member Beaten To Death In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Former ward member was allegedly beaten to death by some miscreants at Manoharpur village under Bauripada Gram Panchayat in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyadhar Ghana.

According to reports, Ghana along with some of his friends had gone to a nearby pond on the pretext of a feast.

Meanwhile, some miscreants reached the spot and attacked them.

While his friends managed to escape, Ghana’s body was later recovered from the pond.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, past business rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

Meanwhile, police have detained two accussed and a manhunt is on to nab other absconding accused.