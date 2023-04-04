Former US President Donald Trump Under Arrest

New York: Former US President Donald Trump has been arrested by New York police soon after he appeared in a local court to face bookings and arraignment in a slew of corruption cases.

The Police took him to custody soon after he appeared in the court. Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty.

Trump surrendered before the Manhattan grand jury in New York on Tuesday to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has become the infamous first in American history for a president to face criminal charges. The sealed indictment purportedly charges the 76-year old with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud, the most serious of which is allegedly paying ‘hush money’ to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump last week in a case stemming from an alleged payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election with the aim to silence her claim that Donald Trump had an affair with her.