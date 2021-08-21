Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Passes Away

Lucknow: The 89-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday in Lucknow.

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the national capital since July 4.

According to reports, Singh breathed his last after being critical following a minor heart attack and passed following a multi-organ failure.

On Friday, the hospital authorities informed that his health status was critical and he was moved on a life-saving support system.

BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the leader at the hospital this month and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the leader yesterday.