Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav No More

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and veteran socialist leader of Bihar Sharad Yadav passed away late Thursday evening.

His daughter confirmed the demise of her father through a social media post, ANI reported.

Yadav was the member of regional parties of Bihar like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United). The socialist leader has recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

From 1999 to 2004, he severed in the National Democratic Alliance-led government as Minister of Civil Aviation, Minster of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1974 and served seven terms. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha three times. He contested elections from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.