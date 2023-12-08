Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall: Report

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR was rushed to a hospital after falling in his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief has been admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, it added.

KCR stepped down as chief minister of Telangana recently after the BRS was voted out of power in the state assembly. Revanth Reddy of the Congress took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana on Thursday.