Former Superintending Engineer (Retd.) Convicted In Corruption Case, Gets 2-Yr RI

Cuttack: The Berhampur Vigilance Special Judge on Tuesday convicted Purna Chandra Dash, former Superintending Engineer (Retired) of Rayagada Irrigation Circle in Padagaon of Gajapati district for corruption in appointment of Junior Clerks and Amins and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years.

Purna Chandra Dash, Ex-Superintending Engineer(Retired) was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for illegal appointment of Junior Clerks and Amin without taking into consideration of the claims of Senior work charge employees or senior NMR employees having requisite qualification for the post Jr. Clerk and Amin.

The Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur today convicted Dash and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dash following his conviction,” Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

Santosh Kumar Mishra, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.