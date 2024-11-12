Bhubaneswar: Former student leader Itish Pradhan and two accomplices were arrested for allegedly attacking YouTuber Tapi Mishra near Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. The attack, which occurred on Monday, was reportedly motivated by a demand for Rs 50,000.

According to police reports, the confrontation took place in the vicinity of the police station, where Pradhan and his associates confronted Mishra. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in physical assault. Mishra sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police acted swiftly, arresting Pradhan and the two others involved in the attack. They have been charged with assault and extortion. The authorities are investigating the incident further to uncover the full details and motives behind the attack.

This incident has sparked outrage among the local community and raised concerns about the safety of content creators and public figures. Many have called for stricter measures to protect individuals from such violent acts.

Tapi Mishra, known for his popular YouTube channel, has received an outpouring of support from his followers and fellow content creators. In a statement, Mishra expressed his gratitude for the support and urged authorities to ensure justice is served.