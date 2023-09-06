Former SJTA Administrator Rabindra Narayan Mishra Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Former Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Rabindra Narayan Mishra passed away on Wednesday. He was 87.

According to family members, Mishra was undergoing treatment for age-old related issues at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He breathed his last this evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rabindra Narayan Mishra was also a columnist for the leading Odia daily Pragativadi. Mishra was felicitated by Pragativadi on the 1st of May during the observation of the annual literary meet held on the occasion of Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee celebration.