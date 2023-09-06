Rabindra Narayan Mishra
Former SJTA Administrator Rabindra Narayan Mishra Passes Away

Rabindra Mishra was a columnist of Pragativadi Odia Daily

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Former Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Rabindra Narayan Mishra passed away on Wednesday. He was 87.

According to family members, Mishra was undergoing treatment for age-old related issues at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He breathed his last this evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rabindra Narayan Mishra was also a columnist for the leading Odia daily Pragativadi. Mishra was felicitated by Pragativadi on the 1st of May during the observation of the annual literary meet held on the occasion of Pragativadi’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

