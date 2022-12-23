Former School Headmaster Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Minor Rape Case

Bhawanipatna/Phulbani: A local court in Kalahandi district awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a former headmaster of a state-run residential school in connection with a minor rape case.

Special Judge POCSO court, Bhawanipatna, Subhanjan Mohanty convicted Nakul Sabar for the rape of a minor girl student and also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

Sabar had raped the Class-10 student in November 2012, the prosecution said.

The matter was reported by the victim at Koksara Police Station, and after an investigation by police, the accused headmaster was arrested and faced trial.

The court also said on Thursday that under provisions of the POCSO Act, she would be given a compensation of Rs 6 lakh by the state government.

In a similar case, Special Judge POCSO court, Phulbani, Sanjiv Kumar Behera sentenced a person named Ganesh Behera Dalai (33) to undergo 25-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2020.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 22,000 on the convict, a resident of Brahmunigam village in Kandhamal district