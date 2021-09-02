Former RS MP Chandan Mitra Passes Away

New Delhi: Former parliamentarian and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra breathed his last late on Wednesday following prolonged illness. He was 65.

Tributes poured in for the journalist-turned-politician on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the former parliamentarian. The PM took to Twitter and wrote: ” Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. ”

<>

Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2021

</>

Mitra was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got him elected to the upper house from Madhya Pradesh. His term ended in 2016. He was a close aide of party veteran LK Advani.

In his illustrious career as a journalist, he worked with The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer, and Hindustan Times, before joining The Pioneer.

In July 2018, Mitra, editor and managing director of The Pioneer, resigned from the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, he continued to be the MD of the newspaper till June this year.