Former Rourkela Tehsildar Gets 3-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Vigilance Judge in Angul today sentenced the former Tehsildar of Rourkela to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

Kailash Chandra Behera, at present Ersama BDO, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul TR No 125/2019 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7PC Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 50,000 from a Complainant for not taking any legal action against him and not to cancel the lease in respect of a piece of land allotted in favour of the complt.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul convicted and sentenced Behera to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period 3 years and to pay fine Rs 5000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.