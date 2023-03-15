Former RI In Koraput Gets 2-Yr Jail In Corruption Case

Cuttack: The Court of Vigilance Special Judge, Jeypore today sentenced the former Revenue Inspector (Retired) of Narayanpatna in Koraput district in a corruption case and sentenced him to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Today, Prem Chandra Suna, Ex-Revenue Inspector (Retired), Narayanpatna, Dist-Koraput who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore TR No.20/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/120-B IPC for showing undue official favour by submitting false enquiry report and thereby settling of a Govt. land in favour of an ineligible person, was convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the court ruled.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Suna following his conviction.

S.N. Raiguru, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Koraput Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Sashidhar Pattnaik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Jeypore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.