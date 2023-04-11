Former Revenue Inspector Sentenced To 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Koraput: The Court of Special Vigilance Judge in Jeypore today convicted the former In-Charge Revenue Inspector of Haradaput Circle under Jeypore Tahasil in Koraput district in a bribery case.

Narayana Chandra Golari, at present ARI of Kundura Tahasil in Koraput, was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.17 dtd.23.05.2014, U/S 7 P.C Act,1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant to submit enquiry report for issuance of caste, residence and income certificate in favour of his daughter.

The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore today convicted Narayana Chandra Golari and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(d) P.C Act 1988, the court ruled.