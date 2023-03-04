Former Revenue Inspector Convicted In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Additional Special Judge in Bhubaneswar today convicted the former Revenue Inspector of Old Town in Bhubaneswar in a Disproportionate Assets case and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years & 6 months.

“Today i.e. on 04.03.2023, Dasarathi Majhi, Ex-RI (Retired), Old Town, office of Tahasildar, Bhubaneswar, Dist-Khurdha who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.07/2002 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income was convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Additional Special Judge, Bhubaneswar,” Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

The Court sentenced Ex-RI Dasarathi Majhi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years & 6 months and to pay fine of Rs.50,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 4 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Majhi following his conviction. S.K. Mohapatra, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Kamadev Tripathy, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution, the Vigilance press note added.