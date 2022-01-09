RBI Guv Urjit Patel
Former RBI Guv Urjit Patel Appointed AIIB Vice-President

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as the vice-president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

He will take over from DJ Pandian, a former Gujarat chief secretary.

Patel is currently the chairperson of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a research centre affiliated to the finance ministry.

The Nairobi-born Urjit Patel is said to have quit his job as RBI governor in 2018 following differences with the NDA government over fiscal policies.

