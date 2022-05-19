Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who announced his resignation from the party last week, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The former Punjab Congress chief had announced his resignation from the party in a video address on social media while saying, “Goodbye and good luck Congress!”

In his address, he had said that thousands of party workers cannot express what they truly feel at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ and trained guns at party leader Ambika Soni for its debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Punjab.

Jakhar’s resignation came weeks after he had lashed out at former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was “not an asset” as portrayed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and called him greedy.

On Wednesday, Hardik Patel, who was the Congress’s working president in Gujarat, too, tendered his resignation.