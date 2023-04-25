Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away

Chandigarh: Veteran politician Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time former chief minister of Punjab and Akali Dal patriarch, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

The death was confirmed by the Personal Assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal

The former chief minister was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

He was also the youngest Chief Minister to ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the Punjab leader, calling him a “colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman”.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” tweeted PM Modi, along with a picture of himself with the veteran leader.