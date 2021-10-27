Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Likely To Launch New Party Today

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is likely to launch his new political party today. Captain Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral has tweeted about a press conference that will be held at 11 am on Wednesday.

He said: “Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in,” Thukral wrote on Twitter.

Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party provided the ongoing farmers’ stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.