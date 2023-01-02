Former Pope Benedict XVI: Lying in state at the Vatican begins

Vatican City: Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI when his lying in state begins at the Vatican later.

He died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health.

Pope Francis will preside over Thursday’s funeral – the first time that a Pope will be buried by his successor.

The Vatican says the service will be simple, solemn and sober.

The head of the Catholic Church, former Pope Benedict, was the first pope in 600 years to resign. He resigned in 2013 and was replaced by the present pope Francis. Pope Benedict was the first German to become pope in 1000 years. He was the head of the Vatican City from 19 April 2005 until his resignation on 28 February 2013. He was born as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in the southern German village of Marktl, close to Austria.