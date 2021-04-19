Former PM Manmohan Singh tests coronavirus positive, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Dr Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the country’s premier hospital, according to BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The former PM tested positive for coronavirus a day after writing to PM Narendra Modi urging him to increase the tempo of vaccination in the country. He also advised the PM to allow those vaccines to be used in India which are approved in US and Europe.

A number of politicians have been infected with the deadly virus ever since the second wave of the pandemic gripped the nation. Three leading politicians, senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala andDigvijaya Singh and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, tested positive for coronavirus on April 16.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.