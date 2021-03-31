Former PM HD Devegowda, Wife Chennamma Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Devegowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

Devegowda took to Twitter and said: “My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic.”

