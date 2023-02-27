Former PEO, Sarpanch Of Khuntabandha GP Convicted For Misappropriating MGNREGS Funds

Bhubaneswar/Phulbani: A Special Vigilance Court in Phulbani today convicted the former Panchayat Executive Officer (Retired) and former Sarpanch of Khuntabandha GP in Boudh, for misappropriation of Govt. fund under MGNREG Scheme during the period 2006 to 2009.

“Gouarahari Sahoo, Ex-VLW-cum-Executive Officer (Retired) and Soumitry Mishra, Ex-Sarpanch, both of Khuntabandha GP, Dist-Boudh who were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani TR No.01/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of Govt. fund under MGNREG Scheme during the period 2006 to 2009, were convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani,” read a Vigilance press note.

The Court sentenced Ex-VLW-cum-EO Gouarahari Sahoo to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(1)(c) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 punishable U/s 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 409 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Today, convict Sahoo has been forwarded to jail custody. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sahoo following his conviction, the Vigilance said.

The Court also sentenced Soumitry Mishra, Ex-Sarpanch to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 409 IPC, the Vigilance added.

Ananta Kumar Majhi, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.