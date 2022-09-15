Former Patnagarh Asst RI Convicted In Bribery Case

Bolangir: The Court of Special Vigilance Judge in Bolangir on Thursday convicted the Former Patnagarh Asst Revenue Inspector (RI) Himansu Kumar Jena in a bribery case.

Jen has been sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment and the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Further, competent Authority will be moved by Odisha Vigilance for stoppage of pension of Sri Jena following his conviction,” read Vigilance press note.

Abhiram Kar, Ex-DSP, Vigilance Sambalpur Division investigated the case and J.K. Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bolangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.