Former Patna MLA Ramray Munda Passes Away; Naveen Expresses Grief

Keonjhar: Former MLA of Patna Assembly constituency is Keonjhar district, Ramray Munda breathed his last today at his native village. He was 83.

According to reports, the legislator passed away due to geriatric-related ailments.

Remembering Munda, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ” I am saddened to learn of the death of Ramray Munda, a former MLA from the Patna constituency. As a people’s representative, he will always be remembered for his service.”

The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wished that the departed soul rests in peace.

ପାଟଣା ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ ରାମରାୟ ମୁଣ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଜନପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ସେବା ଓ ଲୋକାଭିମୁଖୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 18, 2021

Worth mentioning, Munda contested the election as an independent candidate and was the MLA of Patna from 1967 to 1971.