Former Pakistan Cricketers Slam Blackcaps For Calling Off Their Tour

New Delhi: After New Zealand called off their tour of Pakistan at the last minute citing security concerns in Rawalpindi, Former cricketers of the home team slammed the Blackcaps.

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar have come down hard on New Zealand.

While Afridi called the security alert a hoax, Akhtar said “New Zealand just killed Pakistan cricket” along with a few angry emojis in his tweet.

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

“On a HOAX threat, you have called off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision?” Afridi said.

On a HOAX threat you have called-off the tour despite all assurances!! @BLACKCAPS do you understand the IMPACT of your decision? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 17, 2021

New Zealand Cricket said it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series.

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour,” NZC said on its website.

This was going to be New Zealand’s first international cricket series in Pakistan in 18 years but sadly, it had to be called off after the visiting side refused to come to the stadium and stayed put inside their hotel rooms citing security concerns.

Reportedly, Pakistan were scheduled to host New Zealand for a series of 3 ODIs and 5 T20 internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore from September 17 to October 3.