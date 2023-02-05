Former Pak President General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away

Islamabad: Former president of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 78.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for cardiac related dieses at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistan Geo News reported.

Musharraf had earlier been admitted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

Musharraf, who was in Dubai since March 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis. It is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organs and interferes with their normal function.

On June 10, his family issued a statement on Twitter and said that the former army chief is at a stage where “recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning”. “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” the family said.

Musharraf, 78, was facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.