Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Karachi: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plane made an emergency landing on Saturday.

According to reports, the former PM was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally. However, the plane returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to “bad weather conditions.

Later, Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.

Earlier this month, a vehicle of Imran’s security convoy caught fire in Islamabad. However, the former premier remained unhurt in the incident.