Former Odisha MP Subash Nayak No More

Bhawanipatna: Former Lok Sabha Member from Kalahandi constituency Subash Chandra Nayak passed away this morning at his residence here. He was 70.

According to reports, Nayak breathed his last at around 8.45 am.

The Congress leader was elected to Lok Sabha in 1991. He had defeated BJP’s Bikram Keshari Deo securing total 1,33,406 votes in the elections.

Prior to this, Nayak worked as a journalist. After the end of his term in 1995, Nayak was actively involved in social work.