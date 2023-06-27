Former Odisha MLA Ramamurthy Gomango Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Wife Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Ramamurthy Gomango was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his pregnant wife. The special MP/MLA court in Bhubaneswar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. In case of default, he would undergo six months more imprisonment.

Gomango was convicted on Saturday by the special court in the murder of his wife, which happened 27 years ago.v

The court held Gomango guilty under IPC section 302 (murder) on the basis of statements of 11 witnesses and 15 documents.

He was also held guilty of destroying evidence under IPC section 201.

The half-burnt body of Sashirekha Gomango was found in the bathroom of the MLA’s official residence in Bhubaneswar on September 28, 1995. She was pregnant at the time of her death, according to police.

Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered at the Kharvelnagar police station, and it was later converted into a murder case.

Gomango had claimed that his wife died by suicide.

He was first elected to the assembly in 1990 from the Gunupur seat in Rayagada district on a Janata Dal ticket. He was re-elected from the same seat in 2000 on a BJP ticket. However, in 2004, he lost to his nearest Congress rival Hema Gamang.