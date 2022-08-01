Former Odisha MLA
Former Odisha MLA Escapes Unhurt After His Car Overturns

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Former Congress MLA Prafulla Majhi had a narrow escape on Monday after the car he was travelling in overturned near Subdega in Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the ex-MLA was travelling for some work. Meanwhile, another vehicle suddenly came in front of his car at Katangidihi following which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned after skidding off the road.

While the car was severely damaged in the mishap, both Majhi and his driver were safely rescued.

