Cuttack: Former Odisha Minister and veteran BJP leader Samir Dey passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 67.

Dey was admitted to the hospital in CDA area here after he suddenly fell ill on November 1. He was suffering from pneumonia and other diseases. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi accompanied by Deputy CM Pravati Parida had visited him on November 16.

Dey had served as minister of Higher Education in the former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet from 2004-09. He had also served as the Minister of Urban Development from 2000-04. He had represented Cuttack City thrice in a row- 1995, 2000, and 2004 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Expressing grief over Samir Dey’s demise, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of senior politician and former minister Samir Dey. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours.”

ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ଦେ’ଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ସହିତ ତାଙ୍କର ଶେଷକୃତ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ କରାଯିବ।… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 18, 2024

Taking to her official X handle, Deputy CM Pravati Parida wrote, “Samir Dey was actively involved since the Ram Janma Bhoomi Andolan and had created a model by reaching out to the people in Cuttack and nearby areas. He proved his abilities as a minister in 2000 and 2004. His passing away is a great loss not only for our party but for the entire Odisha.”

ସମୀର ଦେ, ଆମ ପ୍ରିୟ ଦାଦା ଇହ ଧାମରେ ନାହାନ୍ତି ଶୁଣି ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ହଉନି। ରାମ ଜନ୍ମଭୂମି ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ସମୟରୁ କଟକ ସହର ଏବଂ ଆଖପାଖ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ଭାବରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇ ଆମ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ମଡେଲ ଭାବରେ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିଥିଲେ। 1995 ମସିହାରେ ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ କରି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ଜନ ଆକାଂକ୍ଷାକୁ ବଡ଼ ରୂପ ଦେଇ ଦଳ ବିକାଶର ଭିତ୍ତି ପ୍ରସ୍ତର… pic.twitter.com/EdSFiAhiLf — Pravati Parida (@PravatiPOdisha) November 18, 2024

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo expressed, ” I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of former Urban Development and Higher Education Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party politician Samir Dey. His death at the age of 67 is certainly sad. May Lord Shri Jagannath grant his family infinite strength and patience during this sad time. Condolences to the bereaved family and may the bereaved soul Rest In Peace.”

ପୂର୍ବତନ ନଗର ଉନ୍ନୟନ ଓ ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟିର ଦିଗଜ୍ଜ ନେତା ସମୀର ଦେ ଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ କଥା ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ l ମାତ୍ର ୬୭ ବର୍ଷ ବୟସରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ହେବା ନିଶ୍ଚିତ ରୂପେ ଦୁଃଖର ବିଷୟ l

୨୦୦୦ ଓ ୨୦୦୪ ମସିହାରେ କଟକ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ମଣ୍ଡଳୀରୁ ସେ ଦୁଇ ଦୁଇ ଥର ନିର୍ବାଚିତ ହୋଇ ନଗର… https://t.co/uIelH8E3Hy — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) November 18, 2024

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote, “I am saddened to learn of the demise of eminent politician and former minister Samir Dey. His work for the betterment of the people for a long time will always be remembered. May his soul Rest In Peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”