Former Odisha Minister Ripunath Seth Is No More

Bargarh: Former Odisha Minister Ripunath Seth passed away at Barpali in Bargarh district on Sunday. He was 67.

Seth complained of uneasiness in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital in Barpali where he succumbed.

Seth had won this seat in 1995 and became a minister in the then Congress government. Seth again contested from this seat in 2000 and was defeated from BJD’s Ashok Panigrahi.

He had unsuccessfully contested from Bijepur Assembly constituency in 2019.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Seth and expressed his sympathy for the bereaved family members. Senior political leaders from different parts of the State also expressed their condolences on the demise of Seth.