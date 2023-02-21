Former Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Set To Marry Again

Dharmagarh: Junagarh MLA Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra is reportedly planning to tie the nuptial knot once again.

According to sources, the BJD MLA will tie the nuptial knot with Priyanka Agasti, daughter of Bhabani Agasti of Dekota village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district.

Sources said the wedding is slated to take place at a Shiva Temple in Puri on the 25th of this month.

This will be the second marriage of both Mishra and Priyanka. Priyanka was previously married to a man from Dharmagarh and got divorced less than 2 years later. Similarly, Mishra also parted ways with his wife and they have a teenage son who studies in Dubai.