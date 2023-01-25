Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang, Son Sisir Quit BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, who had switched to BJP in 2015, today resigned from the primary membership of the party.

He has sent his resignation letter to party national president JP Nadda. His son Sisir Gamang also stepped down as BJP leader.

Gamang, a veteran tribal leader quit the saffron front citing his inefficiency to discharge his duty for the people of Odisha.

“I am unable to discharge my political, social and moral duty to my people in Odisha during last several years. Hence, I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the BJP with immediate effect,” he stated in his resignation letter.

The nine-time Lok Sabha MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for clarifying in the parliament over his vote in 1999.

Gamang, a veteran tribal leader of Odisha, had held ministerial berths under Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and P. V. Narasimha Rao since 198.

Gamang had recently called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the neighbouring State. Since his meeting, talks are doing round, he is going to embrace Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s party BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

Gamang may lead the party in Odisha. It was earlier indicated by his son Sisir Gamang who had also accompanied his father in the meeting with Rao.